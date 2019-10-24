Picture: Facebook

Cape Town - Democratic Alliance (DA) caucus leader Annelie Lotriet has confirmed she is acting as the Parliamentary leader until the election of a new leader next week. Lotriet said the election of the Parliamentary leader would be either on Tuesday or Thursday and will contact the federal executive on the matter.

She said Chief Whip John Steenhuisen resigned because his term was linked to that of Mmusi Maimane, who resigned earlier on Thursday.

Steenhuisen had confirmed that although he resigned as Chief Whip, he would remain a DA MP.

Maimane resigned as both DA MP and Parliamentary leader.