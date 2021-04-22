Anoj Singh gets shaky under cross-examination at Zondo commission

Johannesburg - Former Transnet chief financial officer (CFO) Anoj Singh stumbled and fumbled over a line of questioning that related to his eight safety deposit boxes, and his frequent trips to Dubai.

Singh is currently giving evidence at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in Johannesburg.

Evidence-leader advocate Anton Myburgh has been going over some of Singh's previous evidence, where he admitted to having four safety deposit boxes, at the Knox Vault in Killarney. Singh previously told the commission that he used these boxes to store personal documents for his family, jewellery for his wife, and cash he accumulated through moonlighting while at Transnet.

However, Myburgh presented evidence that Singh actually had eight safety deposit boxes, most upgraded to sizes large and extra large. Singh's driver previously testified that he drove Singh to the vaults on a number of occasions, to deposit suitcases of cash allegedly given to him by the Gupta family. Singh has denied these allegations and claimed the driver never drove him to the Knox Vaults and he did not know how the driver would know about these safety deposit boxes.

He also told the commission that he acquired more safety deposit boxes because he was moving houses and he used them to store personal items. When questioned why he did not tell the commission earlier that he moved properties and used the boxes to store items, Singh said he did not know.

He was also questioned about his frequent travel to Dubai, while using the same travel agent as Gupta-owned company Sahara Computers and its associate Salim Essa.

Singh said it was a coincidence.

He also denied that he was aware his travel was paid for by Essa.

"I was of the view that I was booking and paying on my own. I had no idea Travel Excellence was allocating my bookings to Essa's account," Singh said.

He said his trips to Dubai were "private business holiday" trips that entailed "at times a vacation and on some occasions I was there to expand my personal network in the UAE".

Singh said he would meet a Mr Albushi, who was a private citizen there, who would assist him in exploring options to expand his business interests.

