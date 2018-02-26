Former chief financial officer of Eskom Anoj Singh appears before the parliamentary inquiry into corruption at the power utility. Picture: Henk Kruger

Parliament - Several former and current Eskom executives should be jailed for their role in the public utility paying McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian hundreds of millions of rand without proper contracts being in place, MPs heard on Tuesday.

"It's criminal, there's nothing else one can say about the entire thing", said Rajie Murugan, chief executive of G9 Consulting Services, who was contracted by Eskom to do a forensic probe into Eskom's contracts with Trillian.

Murugun said that their investigations revealed millions of rand being given to Trillian without proper contracts being in place.

When Murugun approached the then board's audit and risk committee, their investigation was stopped in its tracks at the end of August, just six weeks after it started its probe.

Murugun accused then Eskom board chair Zethembe Khoza of quashing the report.

Several senior officials were implicated in the G9 report, which has been handed to MPs and the Police's Hawks unit. Murugun believed there were allegations of fraud, corruption and money laundering to be answered to.

"Anoj Singh should start packing his bags to go to Sun City, not the one in Rustenburg, the one in Johannesburg," said Murugun referring to the jail in Johannesburg.

Singh resigned as chief financial officer of Eskom in January. He was followed out by Prish Govender, who was acting head of group capital.

Others implicated in the report are Charles Kalima and Edwin Mabelane.

African News Agency/ANA