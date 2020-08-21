Anoj Singh stripped of CA membership over financial misconduct

Former Eskom and Transnet Chief Financial Officer Anoj Singh’s career as a chartered accountant has come to a halt after the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) announced on Friday that it had struck his membership off the roll for financial misconduct. However, SAICA did not find him guilty of having an irregular relationship with the Gupta family. It said he had elected not to participate in the proceedings. In a statement, SAICA said Singh, whose membership had been on suspension since July last year while waiting for the completion of the disciplinary hearing, had last month been found guilty of 12 charges out 18 he had faced. It then ruled that his membership with the institution should be removed, that his name and the findings of the disciplinary committee be published and that he should pay 50% to the SAICA for the costs of the disciplinary hearings. “SAICA is committed to ensuring that members operate in the public interest by taking the necessary steps to ensure a fair and equitable outcome of its disciplinary processes.

“This step confirms SAICA’s commitment to holding all its members accountable as well as an unwavering focus on serving the public interest which is the foundation of the chartered accountancy profession,” said SAICA chief executive officer Freeman Nomvalo.

According to the judgement issued on August 4, Singh had been accused of having committed offences while he was working for Transnet in relation to acquisition of 1 064 diesel and electric locomotives at a cost of R54.5 billion.

“Mr Singh's conduct in misleading Transnet's Board or allowing it to be misled that a cost-savings of between R6 billion and R10 billion had been realised in the conclusion of the 1064 Locomotive Deal transaction when this was not the case,” read the document.

He had also been accused of approving irregular payments to McKinsey and Trillion while he worked for Eskom and his questionable conduct in relation to the Tegeta Performance Guarantee and the purchase of Optimum Mine. He had also been accused of having had an improper relationship with the Gupta family, the charge that he was not found guilty of.

“Mr Singh's conduct in having approved payments in excess of R30 million to Trillian in circumstances where there was no contract between Eskom and Trillion and where the conditions set out in McKinsey's letter of 9 February 2016, had not been met.

“The amounts approved by Mr Singh were in excess of R30 million and the consequences of the payments were that they amounted to irregular expenditure contrary to the Public Finance Management Act.

“Mr Singh was, to put it mildly, the gatekeeper to Eskom's coffers and his conduct was more than mere carelessness in the circumstances,” read the judgement.

Describing Singh’s conduct, the disciplinary committee, which was chaired by Machohan SC, said while he held an important position both at Transnet and Eskom, he lacked accountability and his conduct resulted in these public institutions suffering substantial financial prejudice.

“He ignored concerns that were raised by subordinates and this culminated in additional costs being incurred by the institutions.

The committee also took exception to the fact that Singh did not participate in the hearing.

“It suggests an indifference to any finding by this committee and concomitantly to whether the CA designate has any value to him.

“Had it meant something to him, he would have made every effort to ensure that his CA designate be retained and that he could continue to 29 practice as a member of the Institute,” read the judgement.

IOL