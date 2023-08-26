Another ANC councillor killed in KwaZulu-Natal

Another ANC councillor has been shot and killed in KwaZulu-Natal, which has led to an increase in the murder of councillors in the province and other parts of the country. The ANC in Moses Mabhida region said the murder of Mabhungu Mkhize of Ward 41 in Msunduzi local municipality comes a few days after an attempt on the life of another ANC councillor in Mkhambathini local municipality.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance Bongi Sithole-Moloi said on Saturday they were deeply distressed by the killing of councillors in the province. She said this was impacting on the delivery of services and functioning of local government. “The unabated and distressing trend of councillor assassinations within our province is deeply concerning, regrettably reminiscent of past eras. The heart-wrenching news of the killing of Councillor Mabhungu Mkhize of Msunduzi Local Municipality has left us concerned.

“The escalating frequency of such attacks on councillors is deeply alarming. Regrettably, this tragic incident follows merely a week after another serious attack on Mphathiseni Manqele of Nongoma Municipality, who currently fights for his life in a hospital. We wish him a speedy recovery,“ said Sithole-Moloi. Almost a week ago a man was caught by the community of Nongoma after he shot and wounded Manqele. Manqele was taken to hospital where he is recovering. Early this month another NFP councillor Ntombenhle Mchunu, of Nongoma, was shot and killed at her house.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has spoken out against the continuing murder of councillors in KZN, Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and other parts of the country. The ANC in Moses Mabhida region said its councillor Mkhize was brutally killed on Friday by three gunmen. It said two of the suspects were arrested by the police. But another suspect was still at large.

“It is our greatest concern that Imbali Unit 14 - where the incident took place, has become a hot spot for serious crimes such as murder. This is the same area where in few months ago, 10 family members were also killed in cold-blood. “It is also unfortunate that this incident took place few days after the attempt on the life of another ANC councillor of Ward 7 under Mkhambathini Local Municipality, where the circumstances are still under investigation,” said the ANC. [email protected]