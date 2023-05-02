Melmoth - Yet another ANC councillor in one of the local municipalities in Zululand in northern KwaZulu-Natal has resigned, setting the stage for another bruising by-election against the IFP. Councillor Sabelo Simphiwe Mnguni of ward 6 of the IFP-run Mthonjaneni (Melmoth) local municipality resigned on Tuesday, citing safety concerns after his party allegedly withdrew his bodyguards.

Mnguni’s shocking resignation was announced by the municipality in a brief public notice on Tuesday. BREAKING: Another councillor of the ANC in one of the local municipalities in Zululand has resigned. Councillor Sabelo Mnguni of ward 6 of the IFP-run Mthonjaneni local municipality resigned today citing safety concerns after his party allegedly withdrew his bodyguards. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) May 2, 2023 The municipality said Mnguni submitted his letter of resignation last Friday and said his last day at work was on Tuesday.

More on this IFP tightens its grip on Umhlabuyalinga Local Municipality after snatching ward from ANC

“Mr Mnguni cited security fears after his party which he represented in the council withdrew his bodyguards. “The ward will now be looked after by the Speaker of the council (Ntombiyenkosi Mbatha) until the IEC (Independent Electoral Commission) calls a by-election,” the municipality said in a statement attributed to its mayor, Mbangiseni Biyela. The ANC is yet to comment regarding the latest development which is a major blow to its efforts to reclaim the municipality it once co-governed with the NFP in 2011.

It is not the first time a councillor of the ANC abandoned his post in this municipality, setting back the governing party’s effort to win it back. The IFP went on to win that ward after intense campaigning which often times pitted it against the ANC, its long-time political foe. Last year another councillor resigned and there were allegations that he was bribed in order to weaken the ANC.