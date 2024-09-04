Another blow for EFF as EFFSC founding president Mpho Morolane dumps the party

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has suffered another blow as its former student command president Mpho Morolane, has announced he is leaving the red berets. Morolane, who was a founding president of the EFFSC, submitted his resignation letter on Wednesday morning to EFF secretary general Marshal Dlamini.

In the letter that he has uploaded on his social media accounts, he pointed out that he decided to pursue a different path in his political career. His resignation from the EFF has kept tongues wagging on social media, with netizens suspecting that he will be following former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu to join the uMkhonto weSizwe party (MKP). Moralane’s resignation comes days after Shivambu and Mzwanele Manyi swapped their red berets for the spears of Jacob Zuma’s MK party.

Morolane’s departure follows a decade-long affiliation with the party, during which he played a pivotal role serving as the president of the student command. In July this year, he reportedly started mobilising support for the former spokesperson of the party Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to become EFF’s secretary general, to replace Dlamini. However, in his resignation letter to Dlamini, he pointed out the challenges that he encountered during his tenure as the student command president.

“The pain that one endured in decisions taken by the upper structure in relation to one's tenure as the Inaugural President of the Student Command has never warranted from one's end disrespect to senior leadership.” He said the party will forever be recognised for inspiring the youth for the generational mission of economic freedom. “It has produced quality leadership, which can serve in various structures of government, continentally and globally.”

Moralane further extended his gratitude to the EFF for its contribution to his political career and social development as a leader. “The EFF has never denied one to take space as shown by my service to the central command team, war council and the historic opportunity of being the inaugural president of the EFFSC.” He said the party has been a home for many people, and it played an important role in advocating for vulnerable workers in institutions of higher education and training.