Another candidate pulls out of race for top spy boss job

Cape Town - Another candidate has withdrawn from the race to take over as Inspector-General of Intelligence after the withdrawal of former spy boss Sam Muofhe. The joint standing committee on intelligence announced yesterday, that Nakampe Michael Masiapato has pulled out of the race. Two candidates have withdrawn since the announcement of the candidates who had been shortlisted for the position.

There were initially 12 candidates who had been shortlisted for the position to become vacant early next year. Current Inspector-General of Intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe’s term ends in March, but he is also in the running to serve another term. The chief of the spy watchdog is appointed for a period of five years.

In the previous process, the ANC had wanted to appoint former chairperson of the joint standing committee on intelligence Cecil Burgess as Inspector-General of Intelligence, but it did not get the backing of the other parties. The appointment of the Inspector-General also requires the support of two-thirds of members of the National Assembly. But that process dragged on until Dintwe was appointed in March 2017.

Chairperson of the standing committee Jerome Maake said after the withdrawal of Muofhe, Masiapato has also pulled out of the race. There are now 10 candidates including struggle veteran Reverend Frank Chikane, Dintwe, Nomsa Dlamini, Smanga Jele, Mampogoane Nchabeleng, Faith Mosa Mokhobotloane and Nyelisani Tshitereke. MPs would now get into the process of grilling the candidates in the interviewing process.

The successful candidate would be sent before the House for the required two-thirds majority for approval. The standing committee has the next four months to wrap up the process. [email protected]