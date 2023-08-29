Another DA leader leaves his position to study overseas to further his studies overseas

Another young leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal has announced that he will be vacating his legislature seat to study in England. The youthful Hlanganani Gumbi is currently a member of the provincial legislature (MPL) in KwaZulu-Natal.

He is also the party’s head of the Sisonke (Harry Gwala district) constituency. At some point, he was in the national assembly, but he later came back to the province to serve in various capacities. Gumbi told IOL on Tuesday that he got a scholarship in England and will soon be packing to commence his studies. "I have informed the party and speaker that I have received a Chevening Scholarship award to study at the University of Liverpool.

"I will be doing an MSc in Entrepreneurship and Innovation Management," he told IOL on Tuesday. He stressed that he is not turning his back on the party, as he will register to vote for it while studying overseas. "I am still a DA member. I will be voting abroad and helping where I can. But I’m looking forward to the opportunity to study again full-time," he added.

Though completely unrelated, Gumbi’s departure comes a day after Dr Mpho Phalatse, the former DA mayor of the City of Johannesburg, announced her departure. In her letter to the party, Phalatse said she is returning to her first love, medical practice, where she feels she still has a lot to contribute. Phalatse also stressed that she is not leaving the DA as a party; she is merely vacating her seat in the council of Johannesburg.