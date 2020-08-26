Another liberation war veteran group backs calls for hunger strike at Ramaphosa’s office

Johannesburg – Yet another group fighting for better welfare benefits for liberation war veterans has come out to back calls to all former guerrillas to stage a hunger strike at the Union Buildings until they get an audience with President Cyril Ramaphosa. The latest group is called the Liberation War Veterans Support and Advocacy (LWV) and is based in Johannesburg. According to its spokesperson, Kenny Malele, its membership is open to all former guerillas irrespective of their former liberation army. By joining the call for a hunger strike, the group is backing a resolution taken by over 150 disgruntled MKMVA (Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association) who met in Durban on Saturday. During the meeting, the disgruntled group resolved to up the ante by marching to the Union Buildings as soon as the Covid-19 lockdown ends and stage a hunger strike until Ramaphosa agrees to set up a commission of inquiry to look after their welfare issues from 1990. Other groups that have since come out to publicly support the initiative are ex-Azanla MV (Azanian National Liberation Army military veterans) and ex-Apla (Azanian People Liberation Army) members.

Reaching out to Independent Media after seeing the news article regarding the call, Malele said they fully back the move.

“The initiative of our fellow ex-combatants in KZN is highly commendable… Hence we will join hands with them in their endeavours to get what is due to the liberation war veterans,” Malele said.

Just like the disgruntled MKMVA group, Malele said they are waiting for the lockdown to end and start piling pressure on Ramaphosa.

“We will be in communication with the organisers in KZN to turn the protest action into a national matter for maximum pressure to attain the desired results. We have been taken for granted for far too long.

’’It is on this basis that we call upon all liberation war veterans, their families, sympathisers and those pledging their solidarity to support the protest action for our plight. Enough is enough. Never again shall liberation war veterans live in poverty and die as paupers,” he said.

Furthermore, Malele said they want Ramaphosa to disband the “dysfunctional department of military veterans” and move its duties to the Presidency.

“That department has failed us. In fact, that department is in a shambles. They employed people who are clueless and we believe it should be disbanded and the affairs of military veterans be moved to the Presidency,” he said.

Responding to the concerns of all the former liberation forces members, the department implied that it does not have capacity because more people are coming up as veterans to claim benefits.

“Lately there has been an influx of citizens applying to be included on the database after 25 years of integration.

’’The process therefore is not static and needs continuous updating, quality control and cleaning up, so that qualifying military veterans can access benefits due to them and their dependents,” the department responded.

In response to allegations made on Monday by Percy Phake of the Azanian National Liberation Army military veterans (AZANLA MV) that the department was failing to pay school fees for kids of war veterans, it shifted the blame to schools.

“The department is continuously paying all invoices received across the country including those of MV’s (military veterans) from KZN.

’’The process has been slower during the months of lockdown due to non-responsiveness from schools as many schools were closed,” it said.

It further denied allegations that it was in possession of an outdated database of military veterans hence the challenges.

Political Bureau