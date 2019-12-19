Another SOE face financial woes due to mismanagement









Workers at Onderstepoort Biological Products protest outside their office in the city. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Durban - Amid the ongoing financial troubles faced by several state-owned companies, maladministration has led another one to the brink of collapse. The Pretoria-based Onderstepoort Biological Products (OBP) and animal vaccine manufacturing company, whose mandate is to prevent and control animal diseases that affect food security, human health and livelihoods, has been facing financial problems for years. The entity falls under the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries and appears to have squandered half a billion rand. Its problems started a few years ago, and in 2017 some of the problems were laid bare before Parliament, but it looks like they were not dealt with. In the report tabled before Parliament, one of the financial troubles stemmed from the failure by the department and the Department of Environmental Affairs to collectively pay R126 million for services rendered. In the latest troubles faced by the company, sources alleged that the SOE was on the verge of losing its Good Manufacturing Process (GMP) certification. The certification would have allowed the entity to produce quality livestock vaccines and export them to lucrative markets like Europe and Asia and earn foreign currency.

The certificate would have also allowed the entity to produce vaccines needed for contagious diseases like foot and mouth. The sources added that the project had stalled because some contractors had not been paid for a long time.

“The project has been stalled because contractors are owed millions and they have stopped work, which means the GMP deadline will not be met,” further alleged a source.

The financial troubles are not the only issues at the entity as there are allegations of a mass staff exodus.

It has been alleged that the chief financial officer, head of human resources and the head of legal affairs have resigned and they have not been replaced, which hampers the ability of the entity to function.

So dire is the situation that it has been alleged that the country is importing foot and mouth disease vaccine from Botswana.

DA MP and member of the portfolio committee on agriculture, land reform and rural development, Noko Masipa, confirmed that the country was relying on vaccine imports from Botswana to contain the spread of foot and mouth disease (FMD), which is raging in Limpopo. As a result of the FMD outbreak, Botswana, Zimbabwe and eSwatini have suspended livestock and meat imports from the country, costing millions in lost revenue.

Masipa said the FMD facility was supposed to be built a couple of years ago when they were given R180m by the National Treasury.

However, after sending students for training, they then said the money given to build the facility was insufficient and took their begging bowl to the Treasury again, and were given R400m in April this year.

DAFF spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo asked for written questions and said he would forward them to the entity for their response and send the responses back to Independent Media as soon as he got them.

OBP said it was unable to respond to media questions because the chief executive who was authorised to speak to the media was locked in a day-long meeting. It said it would respond today.

