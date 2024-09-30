‘Antiquated, inefficient, and paper-based red tape must go’ : Home Affairs to go fully digital by 2029, says Schreiber

In a move towards modernising government services, the minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber, has announced an ambitious five-year plan to fully digitise the Department of Home Affairs. According to Schrieber, the initiative, known as Home Affairs @ Home, aims to shift the department towards a digital-first model, allowing South Africans and international visitors to access services entirely online.

He noted that under the new strategy, the government intends to eliminate in-person visits to Home Affairs offices for routine services such as obtaining IDs, passports, and other certificates. Schriber said clients will be able to apply through a secure online platform that utilises biometric technology, with documents delivered directly to their homes or made available digitally. “Over the next five years, all of the department’s services must become fully automated, digitised, and offered online.

‘’Rather than going to Home Affairs, our vision under the Government of National Unity (GNU) is to bring Home Affairs to you,” said Schreiber . Civic and Immigration Services to go digital Schriber noted that the new approach will significantly overhaul the way South Africans interact with the department.

He said services like applying for or replacing IDs and passports will be done via a secure digital platform. Once processed, these documents will either be shipped to the client’s home or made available in digital form. ‘’As is already done in the case of bank cards and vehicle licences. Over time, these vital documents will also be made available in digital format on the client’s secure online profile – and in the wallet app on their phone.’’ Immigration services will also see radical changes.

The department will introduce Electronic Travel Authorisations (ETA) for international visitors, allowing them to apply for entry into South Africa through the same secure online platform, said the Minister. Moreover, Schriber said human intervention will only be required if anomalies are detected by the system. "Using this model, travellers will register a profile, provide biometrics, and receive a unique digital code linked to their passport information.

‘’This will eliminate paper-based visas entirely," Schreiber added. Enhancing security and efficiency Schriber said the digitisation process will also address long-standing issues related to identity fraud and overstaying of visas.

He said that the department’s new automated risk engine will detect fraudulent applications and cross-reference all visa applications with local and international databases, ensuring tighter control over South Africa’s borders. Schreiber explained, “This will make it impossible for travellers who overstay to evade detection, while providing biometric information on all foreigners in the country for instant verification.” Cost-effective expansion through digital infrastructure

The digital transformation will be cost-effective, Schreiber emphasised, reducing the need for new physical Home Affairs offices. Community centres and libraries with internet connections will become virtual Home Affairs offices, expanding the department’s reach without additional infrastructure investment. “After years of budget cuts, Home Affairs now only has 40% of the staff required to provide adequate services under the current model. ‘’This new approach will not only cut costs but will also enable us to provide services more efficiently, creating convenience for millions of South Africans,” he noted.

Boosting the economy and job creation Schreiber also underscored the broader economic benefits of the transformation, highlighting that it aligns with the GNU’s priority of growing the economy and creating jobs. By streamlining the immigration process and making it easier for tourists and skilled professionals to enter South Africa, the government hopes to attract greater investment and boost tourism, he said.