ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Port Elizabeth - ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs has condemned farm attacks in the Western Cape, following the brutal killing of a farm worker during a farm robbery in Philippi at the weekend. Seven men allegedly robbed the farm and one of the alleged attackers was also killed in the incident, while two of them were arrested in follow-up operations by the police.

Jacobs said in a statement that each assault on the farming community was an assault on the country, blacks and whites, and also a threat to food security.

“Every attack on a farm is an attack on our country. Each loss of life in these criminal attacks is regretted and is mourned. We call on all our people to stand together to defeat these criminals," he said.

Last week an elderly farmer and his wife were murdered on their Bonnievale farm. A suspect has been arrested and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

“We want to thank police for their swift action and call on them to intensify intelligence operations against those behind this. We call on our courts to impose the most severe sentences on those found guilty of attacking farms,” Jacobs said in response to the murders.

However, Jacobs also urged farmers to stop evictions and human rights abuses and encouraged them to contribute to creating a peaceful environment that was conducive to productivity in rural communities.

African News Agency/ANA