Durban - King Goodwill Zwelithini has taken a swipe at the apartheid government for dividing his kingdom, even requiring passports for people to cross over to Umzimkhulu. Zwelithini labelled the move as “unheard-of nonsense”.
The king was speaking in Kokstad on Sunday where he welcomed about 280 initiates.
The king said it was puzzling that the business hub of Kokstad had once been removed from KZN and designated as a white South African territory.
He further said the apartheid government was so brazen, it even created a border in the town of Umzimkhulu.
During this part of his speech he spoke about the 1982 failed attempt by the apartheid government to cut off Ingwavuma from the then-homeland of KwaZulu and incorporate it into the neighbouring kingdom of eSwatini.