Cosatu has urged Orlando Pirates not to allow its good name to be tarnished by getting involved in a match that involves a team from Israel. Cosatu international secretary, Bongani Masuku said it was joining calls for Pirates to stay away from the match with Maccabi Tel Aviv in Spain on Thursday.

He said the persecution of Palestinians was a crime and it cannot be justified. Pirates was part of the struggle against apartheid in South Africa and it should condemn human rights abuses in Israel. “Pirates should use its very position to send a message that apartheid is not a game, it’s a crime,” said Masuku.

He called on all supporters of Pirates and members of the trade union movement not to turn a blind eye to what was happening in Palestine. They cannot justify the illegal occupations and human rights abuses in Palestine. The President of Palestine, Mahmood Abbas visited Jenin for the first time in a decade on Wednesday.

This comes after Israel launched military raids in the area where 12 people were killed and buildings destroyed. A high level team from the European Union also visited the area and condemned the violence and attacks on civilians and infrastructure. Cosatu said Pirates must note that it cannot be business as usual when Palestinians were subjected to attacks.