APC leader Themba Godi says leadership is a privilege

Leadership in the African People’s Convention (APC) is a privilege and not a right. This was the comment made by APC president Themba Godi at the start of the party’s three-day elective conference in Giyani in Limpopo.

The conference brings more than 300 delegates from different parts of the country to the rural town of Giyani where new leadership including the national office bearers will be elected. Godi said the party would choose new leadership on Saturday and the additional 20 members will be elected on Sunday. The conference is expected to finish on Monday.

On Friday Godi visited local chiefs and communities in the area of Giyani to thank them for their support. “Leadership is a privilege to lead the organisation. “It is not a personal pursuit, it’s not a right that the people should fight for and kill each other.

“We have to try and seek consensus and engage,” said Godi. He said the congress would have an electoral commission which will include three people from the leadership to ensure the smooth running of the election process. “We do not fight for positions and you do not deploy yourself.

“The general rule is to seek consensus more than competition.” Godi said while he was APC president, he was not one to cling to power. He said if he is not voted back to his position he would not take it personally.

Godi said service to the party was more important. “It is not a position that determines what you can do for the organisation, it’s not about positions.” Godi said it was a remarkable milestone for the APC because the ability to hold an elective conference proved that the party was stable and still stuck to its constitution.

“This conference is important in the sense that it maintains the tradition that we have started. “We have never failed to hold a conference,” said Godi. He said the APC managed to curb leadership squabbles because of unity behind the goals of the party.

“We have learnt about the dangers of factionalism about how they brought down the PAC and the ANC. “The APC is a new type in how we do things.” Godi said those who tried bringing factionalism to the party were dealt with and isolated.

"We are in a good position where people understand that factionalism is a no-no in the organisation. "The functioning of branches is also important," he said.