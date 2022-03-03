Applications for R1.1bn Covid-19 taxi relief fund extended by two weeks

Johannesburg -TRANSPORT Minister Fikile Mbalula has extended the deadline for applications for the R1.135 billion Covid-19 taxi relief fund after operators complained about glitches that prevented them from successfully completing their applications. Applications were due to close on February 28, but Mbalula extended the deadline by two weeks.

”The cut-off date for the submission of applications for the taxi relief fund is March 11, 2022,” the minister announced in a notice published in the Government Gazette on Wednesday. It was previously stated that no new applications would be accepted after February 28 and that the relief fund of an amount of R5 000 per qualifying operator was not intended to compensate for loss of income. The government has set strict conditions, which taxi operators must comply with in order to access the funds.

These include that they must be South African citizens or permanent residents, be in possession of a valid operating licence and be registered as a taxpayer with the SA Revenue Services. Cosatu welcomed the requirement for applicants to provide copies of the tax certificates and said this was critical as taxpayers could not be expected to subsidise those who refuse to pay taxes. However, the federation expressed its deep disappointment that the national department of transport reneged on the progressive agreement reached at Nedlac (National Economic Development and Labour Council) with organised labour and social partners that applicants for the taxi relief fund would also be required to provide their Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and injury of duty on Compensation Fund registration certificates.