Applications for R1.1bn Covid-19 taxi relief fund extended by two weeks
Johannesburg -TRANSPORT Minister Fikile Mbalula has extended the deadline for applications for the R1.135 billion Covid-19 taxi relief fund after operators complained about glitches that prevented them from successfully completing their applications.
Applications were due to close on February 28, but Mbalula extended the deadline by two weeks.
”The cut-off date for the submission of applications for the taxi relief fund is March 11, 2022,” the minister announced in a notice published in the Government Gazette on Wednesday.
It was previously stated that no new applications would be accepted after February 28 and that the relief fund of an amount of R5 000 per qualifying operator was not intended to compensate for loss of income.
The government has set strict conditions, which taxi operators must comply with in order to access the funds.
These include that they must be South African citizens or permanent residents, be in possession of a valid operating licence and be registered as a taxpayer with the SA Revenue Services.
Cosatu welcomed the requirement for applicants to provide copies of the tax certificates and said this was critical as taxpayers could not be expected to subsidise those who refuse to pay taxes.
However, the federation expressed its deep disappointment that the national department of transport reneged on the progressive agreement reached at Nedlac (National Economic Development and Labour Council) with organised labour and social partners that applicants for the taxi relief fund would also be required to provide their Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and injury of duty on Compensation Fund registration certificates.
According to Cosatu, the taxi industry begged for money from the UIF in 2020, yet the overwhelming majority of its members are not registered with the fund.
”The UIF can only be sustainable and in a position to provide solidarity if all parties contribute to it. The same principles apply to the Compensation Fund. Many taxi drivers are injured in the course of their work and are unable to claim for the Compensation Fund because their employers did not register them with it and pay their dues,” the federation noted.
Cosatu also stated that, at Nedlac, it was agreed that in exchange for providing the relief taxi owners would be required to formalise employment contracts of drivers and other industry workers, which is critical to ensure that the labour rights are respected, especially limits on the numbers of working hours per week, paid time off and sick leave, among others.
Political Bureau