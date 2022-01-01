Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s funeral: Cape Town rain keeps mourners at home

Cape Town – While the downpour is likely to keep many members of the public at home today, organisers are expecting some mourners to trickle in through the day at the Grand Parade in order to catch a glimpse of the funeral service of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. The funeral service of one of South Africa's greatest sons is scheduled to begin at 10am.

The public viewing area at the Grande Parade is only a stone’s throw away from St George's Cathedral – the place the Arch claimed to have loved the most. According to the South African Weather Service, light rain and scattered showers are expected throughout the morning, with cloudy weather expected to persist. Videos: Tarryn-Leigh Solomons and Phando Jikelo

The public is urged to make use of the special public viewing area which is located directly opposite the historic City Hall. Furthermore, security remains tight in and around the public viewing facility, with law enforcement and SAPS officials patrolling the area on foot. The City of Cape Town (CoCT) has advised the public, and motorists in particular, that numerous roads in the city centre have been closed until Saturday afternoon.

A statement issued by the CoCT advises motorists to find alternative routes or to avoid the St George’s Cathedral precinct entirely, if possible. Video: Phando Jikelo/ IOL Politics While there are no planned road closures along the Grand Parade, it is subject to change, depending on the turnout, the city said on Friday.