Are you willing to help Jacob Zuma pay his legal fees? Find out how your fellow South Africans feel about his heartfelt plea

Durban - The Jacob Zuma Foundation’s public appeal on Tuesday for financial support to help former president Zuma to pay his legal fees has stirred mixed feelings among South Africans. “Dear People of South Africa and the world. Please lend a helping hand. We humbly request for donations support to help cover the legal fees of our patron,” the foundation said in a statement on its Twitter account.

Dear People of South Africa and the world.

Please lend a helping hand. pic.twitter.com/3pbLL6iccL — JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) August 24, 2021 Some South Africans sympathised with the former president and were quick to his rescue, while others chastised him. “He had a chance to show leadership at a press conference days before looting and tell his supporters to behave but he refused. Zuma is not a leader,” said one Twitter user. “This further exposes how cruel is the ANC! For 20 years President Zuma has had to be dragged to courts and had to pay a lawyer. He's being dragged to court for a flimsy case, lawyers again have to be paid. At one point the malicious courts even threatened to take away his pension,” another user commented.

“I'm waiting for my R350 at the beginning of September but I will definitely throw in R50 for ubaba u Jacob Zuma,” said one. “Say no more! Anything for the leader of the struggle; our father Msholozi,” said another supporter. However, the Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal, Zuma’s home province, said if he did the crime, he must do the time.