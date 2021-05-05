Armscor chief’s testimony at commission delayed

Johannnesburg - The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture has adjourned for the day after evidence leader advocate Viwe Notshe told the commission there were delays in the finalisation of the affidavits related to chief executive of Armaments Corporation of South Africa (Armscor), Kevin Wakeford's evidence.

Wakeford was due to give evidence at the Zondo Commission related to Bosasa on Wednesday.

Advocate Notshe requested for Wakeford's evidence to be postponed for Thursday. He said Wakeford only received two more affidavits related to his evidence on Wednesday morning.

Wakeford previously slammed allegations by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi at the state capture inquiry as "malicious, a gross fabrication and the fabric of lies".

Wakeford has allegedly been implicated in an affidavit submitted to the Zondo Commission of Inquiry by Agrizzi.

Agrizzi previously told the commission that the former Port Elizabeth businessman, Wakeford, allegedly received R100 000 a month for helping Bosasa “resolve its Sars issues”.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said the commission is scheduled for an evening session to hear the law enforcement related evidence from Michael Mabuyakhulu on Wednesday evening. The commission is expected to relay an earlier time slot for Mabuyakhulu's evidence.

The ANC KwaZulu-Natal deputy chairperson, Mabuyakhulu – who is facing charges of fraud and corruption – made headlines this week as he became the first senior leader in the province to announce that he was stepping aside in accordance with the party’s national executive committee (NEC) decision.

In a letter addressed to secretary-general Ace Magashule and dated April 22, 2021, Mabuyakhulu said as a disciplined member of the ANC he respected the notion that no individual was bigger than the party and that all members should subject themselves to its decisions.

[email protected]

Political Bureau