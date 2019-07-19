The deployment of hundreds of troops in Cape Town will cost over R23 million in the next three months. Picture: Phando Jikelo African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The deployment of hundreds of troops in Cape Town will cost over R23 million in the next three months. President Cyril Ramaphosa has indicated in a letter to Speaker Thandi Modise on Friday that they have deployed soldiers for three months.

This followed a decision by the government to intervene and deal with gang violence.

Ramaphosa’s letter, which was published in Parliament, said the soldiers will help the police in the operations.

The government has sent 1 320 soldiers in Cape Town to clamp down on gang violence.

This is in line with the law.

“This employment is for the period 18 July to 16 September 2019,” wrote Ramaphosa.

It has been previously reported that the army will be deployed in several suburbs on the Cape Flats, and the involvement of soldiers has been supported by all parties in Parliament.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele first announced the deployment of the soldiers during his budget vote speech more than a week ago.

The soldiers arrived in Cape Town a few days ago and underwent orientation training before being deployed.

Political Bureau