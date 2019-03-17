Murdered former African National Congress Youth League secretary-general, Sindiso Magaqa. File picture: Bongiwe Mchunu

The National Freedom Party (NFP) on Sunday said it welcomed the arrest of a senior Harry Gwala District Municipality official in connection with the murder of former ANC Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa. On Sunday, it was reported that Harry Gwala Mayor Mluleki Ndobe and a second person had been arrested in connection with the murder.

ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu confirmed Ndobe's arrest to News24 while Police Minister Bheki Cele's spokesperson Reneilwe Serero also confirmed the arrest of the official to but declined to divulge the name.

Ndobe is included in the ANC KZN's list of candidates for the provincial legislature.

This brings to three the number of people arrested over his murder.

NFP KZN spokesperson Zandile Myeni in a statement welcomed the Ndobe's arrest, saying the party hoped this would lead to the arrests of more suspects.

"The NFP particularly in the province of KZN province has lost more than 22 members through non-ending political killings happening in KZN since its formation 2011. Till this day justice has not been served in ensuring that those who were behind these evil act get the sentence they deserve.

"NFP believes that the arrest of Ndobe will lead to the revelation of many more culprits predominantly in the ruling party who are directly involved in the political killings," Myeni said.

Myeni further added: "As NFP we are firmly oppose to the granting of bail to Ndobe, as the result are mobilising our members to march during his court appearance opposing bail granting. NFP is concerned with the ongoing political killings in KZN and recommends that harsher sentences must be given to culprits who are found guilty".

Magaqa died after being shot at while sitting in his car with fellow councillors after attending an ANC branch executive meeting on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.

The former youth league secretary-general, along with fellow councillors Jabulile Mzizi and Nonsikelelo Mafa were wounded in a hail of bullets fired at Magaqa's car, in which the three were sitting after attending an ANC branch executive meeting at the Ncambeble Primary School.

Magaqa died from his injuries at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital in Durban.