‘Arrest Simelane without delay’: DA, COPE and EFF demand urgent removal of Justice Minister Simelane amid controversial VBS loan

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and Congress of the People (COPE) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are urging the removal of Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Thembi Simelane amid a controversial VBS Mutual Bank loan. According to reports, Simelane allegedly received a loan of R575,600 from Gundo Wealth Solutions in 2016, when she was still the mayor of the Polokwane Municipality.

Simelane, who served as mayor for the municipality between 2014 and 2021, until she was appointed as justice minister in June this year, allegedly used the loan to purchase a coffee shop in Sandton. The company, which is owned by Ralliom Razwinane, is directly linked to the unlawful investments of municipal funds into the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank during her time as the city mayor. But, according to an investigative report by Daily Maverick, she said “the transaction was completely above board”.

Razwinane, the company's owner, is currently on trial for fraud, corruption, and money laundering for his role as a commission agent linking municipalities, including Polokwane Municipality, with the now defunct VBS. In the wake of reports that have sparked widespread debate on social media, political parties are calling for the removal of Simelane, owing to her alleged involvement in the VBS saga. The DA’s justice and constitutional development spokesperson Glynnis Breytenbach said the party is deeply concerned by the disturbing revelations surrounding Simelane.

Breytenbach said the DA has submitted a request to the chair of the Justice Parliamentary Portfolio, for Simelane to appear before the portfolio to answer to these allegations. “At the very least, the minister needs to be brought before Parliament to account for what measures she intends to put in place to manage the glaring conflict of interest between herself as Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development and her role involving the National Prosecuting Authority, which must surely be investigating the minister and this transaction.” “The VBS looting has affected the poor, marginalised and vulnerable victims who invested their life savings in the hopes of building a better life, but unfortunately lost everything at the hands of corrupt and greedy politicians, and these victims continue to suffer without any feedback while justice is not served,” said Breytenbach.

COPE’s acting national chairperson, Pake Dikgetsi has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to promptly either resign or suspend Simelane in light of the allegations. “We also urge the law enforcement agencies to arrest Simelane without delay for corruption and money laundering.” Dikgetsi warned that if Simelane does not resign and Ramaphosa does not take action, it will undermine the ANC and its government of national unity (GNU) partners' commitment to combating corruption.

In addition, the EFF echoed COPE’s sentiments, and called for the immediate resignation of Simelane following the “revelations of her involvement in looting the VBS Mutual Bank”. The party’s national spokesperson, Leigh-Ann Mathys, stated that as the current Minister of Justice, Simelane oversees crucial institutions like the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), which is investigating and prosecuting those involved in the VBS collapse. Therefore, she must be removed. “This represents an untenable conflict of interest. How can the very person implicated in a scandal be expected to ensure a fair and thorough investigation into that same scandal?,” Mathys asked.

Mathys said Simelane’s continued presence in her current role threatens the integrity of the VBS investigations and undermines the pursuit of justice. ActionSA’s parliamentary caucus leader, Athol Trollip has confirmed a media statement that the party has filed an urgent Public Protector complaint against Simelane. Trollip said they would be writing to Ramaphosa to inform him of their displeasure over this issue.