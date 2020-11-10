Arrest warrant issued for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule

Johannesburg – The warrant of arrest for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has finally landed. Last month The Star editor Sifiso Mahlangu broke the story of a warrant for Magashule. The now axed Hawks Spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi denied the existence of the warrant. At 12 pm today The Star confirmed the warrant was released at 9am this morning. The warrant, which relates to the R255 million Free State asbestos case which businessman Edwin Sodi and a number of other prominent figures have been charged, comes as the NPA and the Hawks continue with their crackdown on those implicated in corruption across the province. Fraud and corruption accused businessman Sodi and his company, Blackhead Consulting Firm, are implicated in the High profile R255m fraud and corruption case related to the Free State asbestos removal tender project.

Last month, the curators seized two of his luxury vehicles among other assets at the headquarters of his Blackhead Consulting firm in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

Sodi is among a number of individuals, including senior government officials who were arrested and charged with fraud and corruption in early October in relation to the R250m asbestos contract which was awarded to his company through an allegedly illegal unsolicited bid, before millions of rands were channelled to political heavyweights and top officials who were involved in the contract.

The State contends the work was never done and the government funds were wasted in the process.

The seven suspects are currently out on bail, with Sodi's bail having been set at R500 000.

Magashule has declined to to comment but has agreed to give an interview to The Star later today.

Political Bureau