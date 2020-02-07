Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Kopano Tlape/GCIS

Durban - The ANC in the Free State has warned that arresting former president Jacob Zuma would lead to instability in the country. “The courts of our country must learn that the stability of our country is very important to everybody and it is important that the decisions they make do not generate and start something in the present and the future that cannot be controlled,” ANC provincial secretary Paseka Nompondo said.

This also comes as the ANC Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal vowed to mobilise people to defend former president Jacob Zuma who earlier this week was issued with a warrant of arrest for failing to appear at the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

The league’s criticism of Judge Dhaya Pillay for issuing the warrant added to criticism already made by Zuma’s son Edward and others.

“We believe that it was within the means of the court to easily verify the authenticity of the sick note ,” ANCYL provincial secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo said.