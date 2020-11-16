Ashley Kriel murder investigation reopened

Cape Town - The investigation into the murder of anti-apartheid activist Ashley Kriel has been reopened. Kriel, 20, from Bonteheuwel in Cape Town, was an activist against the apartheid regime who was killed on July 9, 1987, allegedly by apartheid police. Kriel is still celebrated today for his efforts for liberty post-apartheid. In a statement released on Monday, the ANC Youth League in the Western Cape welcomed this news, stating it was a step in the right direction, and urged that the deaths of other youth activists murdered by the apartheid police be investigated. “Ashley Kriel epitomised the brave resistance of the youth of the Western Cape against apartheid. He was brutally murdered in 1987.

“His family have been waiting for 33 years for justice to be done. They have waited long enough. We have shared their pain, seen their tears, and have been championing calls for justice for Ashley Kriel,” the youth league said.

It stated those who had done dirty deeds during the apartheid regime had been getting away with it for years.

“In 2018, the Western Cape Youth League, while holding a commemoration at Comrade Kriel’s graveside, called on the National Prosecuting Authority to reopen the investigation into his death. Last year we wrote to Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, urging him to act.”

It said it was time for the truth to be uncovered and for the Kriel family to be vindicated as they were adamant their son had been murdered, and the truth about his death was not brought forth before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

The youth league also called for Kriel’s murder investigation to be concluded quickly.

African News Agency (ANA)