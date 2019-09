Ask ANC directly about R3m Bosasa donation, Ramaphosa tells Maimane







President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo: ANA Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has directed DA leader Mmusi Maimane to ask the ANC about the R3 million donated to it by Bosasa.

Maimane had a few weeks ago stood up in Parliament and waved a letter from then ANC Treasurer Zweli Mkhize thanking Bosasa for the donation.

He had asked Ramaphosa about the money, but the president had said at the time he would think about it.





The DA leader had handed the letter to Ramaphosa to look at.





News24 reported on Saturday that Ramaphosa has written to Maimane and asked him to direct his questions to the ANC and not him.





Ramaphosa said this was because the matter concerned the party.





The president’s letter to Maimane comes days after the DA leader had threatened legal action against Ramaphosa to respond to his letter.