Assault accused Edwin Sodi hands himself over to police

Johannesburg - Gauteng police have confirmed that they have arrested businessman Edwin Sodi following a domestic violence case reported on Monday. Police indicated that Sodi handed himself over at the Sandton police station on Tuesday morning, accompanied by his legal representative.

“Police can confirm that a 49-year-old man handed himself over to the police at Sandton police station this morning. This is after a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing of firearm was opened against him. He is expected to appear at Randburg Magistrate's Court today,” Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said. Masondo declined to divulge more information, saying that more details formed part of the investigation. On Saturday, IOL reported that Sodi was being sought by the Gauteng police in connection with aggravated assault and pointing of a firearm relating to the alleged assault on his estranged wife.

The incident is said to have taken place on Thursday night. It is alleged that Sodi assaulted his estranged wife and her friend in the luxurious suburb of Bryanston, north of Joburg. It is alleged that Sodi arrived at his home and found his estranged wife and a friend. A fight then ensued.

Sodi and his Blackhead Consulting firm are implicated in the R255-million fraud and corruption case related to the Free State asbestos removal tender project. Allegations are that the contract was awarded to his company through an illegal unsolicited bid and that millions of rand were channelled to political heavyweights and top officials who were involved in the contract. The State contends the work was never done and that government funds were wasted in the process.