Athol Trollip tight-lipped on joining ActionSA and says he does not want to jump the gun

Johannesburg - Former DA federal chairperson and Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip says he does not respond to speculation. This comes amid suggestions that he may be the “mysterious high profile politician” to be revealed by ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba as a new addition to the party at a press conference on Wednesday.

ActionSA in a statement said it would welcome the newest “high-profile member” to join its ranks. “I don’t respond to speculation nor do I believe in jumping the gun on anything as it inevitably leads to disqualification,” Trollip told IOL on Tuesday. Trollip left the opposition party in 2019 shortly after leader Mmusi Maimane resigned.

Meanwhile, ActionSA national spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni told IOL she had received numerous calls from people who wanted her to reveal the name. However, she advised that the press conference will take place on Wednesday at the Radisson Blu Hotel Port Elizabeth in Gqeberha at 11am. “The press conference is tomorrow. The person ... will be announced tomorrow. If we announce it now it does not make sense to hold the press conference,” said Ngobeni. ActionSA president Herman Mashaba and national chairperson Michael Beaumont will travel to the Eastern Cape to welcome the new member on behalf of the party.

“This announcement is part of a series of high-profile individuals who will be joining ActionSA this year following a successful 2021 local government election campaign. It also forms part of a critical component of ActionSA’s development, the deepening of our leadership pool,” Ngobeni said. Two weeks ago the party revealed former DA Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi as the new addition. A source who is close to Mashaba told IOL News that he believes it is Trollip who is going to be revealed.