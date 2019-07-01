Fikile Mbalula was the ANC's election head ahead of the May polls, he has been fingered in a plot to destabilise the ATM. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency/ANA

Durban - The African Transformation Movement (ATM) said on Monday that it had launched an internal investigation into an alleged plot to destroy the party following weekend media reports. On Sunday, the Sunday Independent reported that a secret audio recording had exposed "a well-orchestrated 'plot' by senior ANC members" to destroy the newly-formed political party before this year's May 8 general elections.

The ATM said on Monday that it noted "with disbelief but without surprise" the media reports on the alleged plot.

"Following these disturbing revelations, the ATM had no choice but to embark on its own investigation without delay. We are pleased with the early successes of our investigations," said the party via an emailed statement.

According to the statement, ATM was also in possession of the recordings wherein the alleged plot was discussed. The recordings were confirmed by "well known sources", it said.

"High profile people are implicated in these recordings. ATM is consulting its lawyers for advice."

"The ATM is founded by people of integrity, and on sound principles and lasting values. The ATM will prevail, and will develop into a mighty political force for the direct benefit of all South Africans. Nothing, and nobody, will deter the ATM from its stated objective to put South Africa first by peace, Ubuntu, transformation, servant leadership, and accountability."

African News Agency (ANA)