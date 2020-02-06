Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa faces his first motion of no confidence for misleading the country when he promised there would be no load shedding between December and January.
The African Transformation Movement (ATM), which has two members of Parliament, on Thursday listed various reasons it wants Ramaphosa removed including his failure to act against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom’s board of directors for misleading him about load shedding.
The power utility’s board and executives promised and assured Ramaphosa that between December 17 and January 13 there would not be any load shedding.
However, load shedding was back just a few days into the New Year forcing acting Eskom executive chairperson Jabu Mabuza to step down citing the failure to fulfil the commitment that there would be no load shedding until January 13.
Mabuza’s exit followed Deputy President David Mabuza publicly revealing that Gordhan and the Eskom board had misled Ramaphosa about load shedding.