Johannesburg - The African Transformation Movement (ATM) will support Public Protector Busi Mkhwebane’s bid to halt the Parliamentary process to oust her following the DA tabling a motion to have her axed.
ATM national chairperson Mandisa Mashiya announced on Thursday that the party was served by Mkhwebane’s lawyers with her urgent application against National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise.
”We have forwarded the papers to our attorneys with instructions to support the application which calls for the Speaker to suspend the process until the constitutionality of the rules has been confirmed by the courts,” Mashiya said.
Like all parties represented in Parliament, the ATM is cited as a respondent along with Modise.
”We hold a view that the speaker has a duty to be seen to be neutral and independent, she should not oppose the application but should welcome the opportunity for the courts to give much needed clarity,” Mashiya said.