Johannesburg - The African Transformation Movement (ATM) on Thursday welcomed the criminalisation of the Apartheid flag. The ATM made its remarks after Equality Court Judge Phineas Mojapelo on Wednesday ruled that displaying the old flag constituted hate speech and discrimination based on race.

“It is indeed very disappointing that some right wing elements within our midst are steadfast in blatantly reminding us our murderous and oppressive past,” said ATM spokesperson Mxolisi Makhubu.

“A national flag should be the glue that binds the nation not a symbol of division. We call on the fringe elements to desist from provoking the nation."

The party said it was not surprised by the AfriForum’s "attitude of entitlement".

“If South Africa is a unitary state which belongs to all those who live in it, why then do we have clauses within our Constitution that encourage certain groupings to have exclusive use of certain parts of the country?” asked Makhubu.

ATM has also called for the scrapping of Section 235. The party said it wants more clauses introduced to "inculcate Africanism and Ubuntu" in the Constitution.

“The Constitution of South Africa must reflect the aspirations of all its citizens, regardless of race or creed. ATM will not tire in being the vanguard and voice of the poor and marginalised people of South Africa,” he concluded.

