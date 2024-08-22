A letter has been addressed to Justice and Constitutional Development Minister, Thembi Simelane, by the Standing Committee on Social Development in the Western Cape Legislature to address the attacks on social workers. The provincial spokesperson for Social Development, Wendy Kaizer-Philander said the committee has urged the national minister to classify the attacks as those against the State.

“The Standing Committee on Social Development in the Western Cape Provincial Parliament has unanimously resolved to approach Minister Simelane, urging that attacks on social workers be classified as crimes against the state,” Kaizer-Philander said. “This resolution, spearheaded by the Democratic Alliance (DA), received cross-party support from members of the African National Congress (ANC), the Patriotic Alliance (PA), and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).” The letter sent to the national minister. Photo: Western Cape Provincial Parliament She said recent briefings to the Standing Committee have revealed an alarming trend of social workers being targeted by criminal syndicates.

While no fatalities have been reported to date, the psychological and operational impact on these frontline workers has been severe. “Heightened stress, trauma, and increased absenteeism have become widespread, compromising their ability to serve vulnerable communities. The Department of Social Development remains committed to supporting affected workers during this challenging period,” Kaizer-Philander said. “An integrated approach is being employed to combat these attacks, involving SAPS, Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (Leap), the provincial department of Community Safety, and City Law Enforcement,” she said.