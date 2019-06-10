Gupta brothers, Ajay and Atul. File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Six years on from the controversial taxpayer-funded R30 million Sun City wedding of Vega Gupta and Aakash Jahajgarhia the controversial family is set to again pull out all the stops to host a high profile double wedding for two sons of the businessmen brothers. According to the Times of India, the family is set to splurge some R427 million on the wedding celebrations for Ajay Gupta’s son Suryakant and Atul Gupta’s son Shashank in the picturesque north Indian ski resort of Auli in Chamoli district of the Garhwal Himalayas.

The report says that the two weddings will be held over four days with Suryakant’s wedding is scheduled to be held from June 18 to June 20 and will be followed by that of Shashank from June 20 to June 22.

Another report from the Economic Times of India says that almost all of the hotels in the hotels and resorts in Auli have been booked for the four- day festivities and that flowers for the extravagant ceremonies would be imported from Switzerland.

“Helicopters have been hired to ferry the guests, which include politicians, business leaders, Bollywood stars as well as other dignitaries,” the Economic Times says.

In 2013 the controversial family threw a lavish R30 million at Sun City for Vega Gupta, the daughter of the three Gupta brothers sister Achla and they caused controversy when a Jet Airways aeroplane carrying over 200 of their guests at Waterkloof Air Force Base.

The Waterkloof aeroplane landing had South Africans up in arms and the business family was accused of abusing state resources while at the time then president Jacob Zuma defended their use of the military base saying it was not a National Keypoint but a strategic entry point.

For Vega’s wedding, the Guptas booked Sun City’s five star Palace of the Lost City hotel for a period of four nights at a staggering cost of between R4 600 and R44 000 per night.

Earlier this year the family again hosted two lavish weddings that cost an estimated R100 million when Rajesh Gupta’s daughter got married to Chetan Jain in Dubai and Atul Gupta’s other son Srikant Singhala also tied the knot with Akhya Bansal.

Political Bureau