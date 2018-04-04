Johannesburg - African Union Commission (AUC) chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat is expected to visit the home of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Johannesburg during lunchtime on Wednesday.





"The African Union Commission Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat is flying in today to Johannesburg from Addis Ababa, to pay his personal respects at the Mandela family home in Orlando, Soweto," the African National Congress (ANC), South Africa's ruling party said in a statement.





Madikizela-Mandela received a lifetime achievement award from the AUC last year.





In a statement released on Monday, Mahamat said Madikizela-Mandela "will forever be remembered as a fearless campaigner who sacrificed much of her life for freedom in South Africa".





"She never relented in her struggle or wavered in her commitment, despite imprisonment, banishment, and decades-long separation from her then husband Nelson Mandela during his imprisonment," the statement said.





"Winnie Madikazela-Mandela paved the way for women in the struggle to end Apartheid and fought relentlessly for their rights and welfare in her country."





Madikizela-Mandela, 81, passed away in a Johannesburg hospital on Monday after a long illness.



