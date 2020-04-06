AU to establish task force to combat Covid-19, says Ramaphosa

Johannesburg - African Union (AU) heads of state have resolved to establish regional task forces as part of efforts aimed at combating the spread of Covid-19 across regional blocks on the continent.

This according to AU chair President Cyril Ramaphosa who in his weekly newsletter, indicated that African countries would have to ensure collective effort if they were to win the battle against coronavirus, whose confirmed infection cases were at 1655 in SA including eleven deaths by Monday.

Ramaphosa said the global pandemic served as a stark reminder of global interconnectedness, which meant that no country existed for and of itself.

“South Africa is not the only African country battling to contain the spread of the worst global public health emergency in a century. To date there have been over 7 800 confirmed cases in nearly 50 African countries. A number of African countries have embarked on similar measures to those we have adopted here, such as border closures, nationwide lockdowns and the roll-out of mass screening and testing programmes,” Ramaphosa said.

He indicated that he had on April 3 held a teleconference with other heads of state and the World Health Organisation (WHO) where he received an update on the state of the pandemic in Africa and the world.