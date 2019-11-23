JOHANNESBURG - The African Christian Democratic Party is appalled by the lack of financial turnaround in government departments and state-owned enterprises (SoEs), the party said on Saturday.
"The Auditor General Kimi Makwetu has released the final audit findings for national and provinces. What we can take from that report is that there is no new dawn in South Africa," ACDP deputy leader Wayne Thring said in a statement.
President Cyril Ramaphosa had repeatedly stated there would be a cleaning up of government departments, but "we are falling further away from that dream".
The AG report indicated that irregular spending in government departments increased to R62.2 billion in 2018/19 compared with R51 billion in 2017/18. This could not be tolerated, and action needed to be taken to fix departments and get rid of the rot, he said.
The ACDP called for the removal of under-performing chief financial officers, chief executives, and executives who had signing power and oversight responsibilities in these departments.