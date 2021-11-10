Auditors find Eskom not disclosing irregular expenditure adequately

Cape Town - THE audit into the finances of power utility Eskom has flagged the disclosure of irregular expenditure as the driving force in the entity obtaining a qualified audit opinion in 2020/21 for the fifth year. Briefing the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa), Sizwe Ntsaluba Gobodo-Grant Thornton, which audited Eskom’s finances on behalf of Auditor General Tsakani Maluleke, said it was the fifth year the entity was qualified.

Auditor Siyakhula Vilakazi said irregular expenditure was the same item Eskom was qualified on. “The audit outcome of Eskom in the current audit year has remained stagnant with a qualification on the completeness and accuracy of the irregular expenditure disclosure. This follows five financial years of a stagnant position of ‘qualified audit opinion with findings’,” Vilakazi said. The report presented to Scopa showed that irregular expenditure incurred in the prior year was restated by an increase of R3 billion leading to R14.3bn.

“This was the result of a fuel oil contract that was inappropriately procured through the emergency procurement process in the prior year but was only confirmed as irregular expenditure in the current year. “An additional R1.251 million was incurred relating to the matter in the current year.” Vilakazi said the audit found that Eskom did not register and disclose adequately the irregular expenditure.

He also said they found a number of areas where there was non-compliance with the Public Finance Management Act. “We ask for an explanation from Eskom why it is not disclosed, most of the time there are no satisfactory answers.” He blamed the fiasco on the lack of documentation that has been going on since 2016/17.

Vilakazi also said Eskom claimed that the irregular expenditure was linked to legacy contracts from years back, but the auditors disagreed. “As part of examples, there are those that relate to recent contracts. Even if this is not reported for the first, those issues should have been addressed years back and now have irregular expenditure from legacy contracts.” He said it was up to the management to prove that the irregular expenditure identified by auditors only related to legacy contracts.

"It is our sense that the management is not doing enough to address this issue," he said. Vilakazi stated that the power utility was also found wanting on material misstatements in the submitted financial statements, expenditure management, procurement and contract management, consequence management and revenue management.