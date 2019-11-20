Despite concerns raised at a number of commissions of inquiry, the Institute of Internal Auditors South Africa (IIA SA) says there has been slight improvements in the way the public and private sectors conduct business.
The seventh edition of the IIA SA’s corporate governance index (CGI) 2019 report, which is scheduled to be publicly released on Thursday, reveals a 3.5% improvement in both corporate governance and ethics.
The report notes that some statistics still remain dire with just 14% of those canvassed revealing that ethics in national government are important.
The IIA SA compiles the report with the University of Pretoria and offers an overview of South African organisations’ governance ratings from the perspective of chief audit executives.
The report is intended for organisations in both the public and private sectors to continue having conversations on the measurement of governance and identify their strengths and weaknesses while filling organisational gaps.