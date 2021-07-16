Axed former SSA top spy Thulani Dlomo speaks out on claims of his alleged involvement in KZN looting

Durban - Axed former SSA top spy and former SA ambassador to Japan, Thulani Dlomo, has finally spoken out after he was accused of being one of the 12 people behind fuelling the unrest ravaging KZN and Gauteng. Speaking from an unknown location, as usual, Dlomo said he was taken aback when the news surfaced and instructed his lawyers to write to deputy state security minister, Zizi Kodwa, seeking clarification and evidence.

In a statement first shared with Independent Media on Friday afternoon, Dlomo, who is known for being allegedly close to jailed former president Jacob Zuma, said he was taken aback by the claims. “I reject with the contempt that it deserves, any attempt to link me to the unrest happening in the country. This is but a smokescreen to deflect from legitimate concerns about the arrest of President Jacob Zuma and the frustration due to poverty of the communities and people. “Instead of trying to blame instigators, as was done during the apartheid years, government should focus on addressing the core issues that are well known to them,” Dlomo said in his statement.

He claimed that when the violence started, he was approached by some State officials asking him to help it to quell the violence. “Notwithstanding these defamatory and malicious statements by Deputy Minister Zizi Kodwa, I have been contacted by Senior members of government seeking my help and assistance to address the current difficulties, especially in the province of KwaZulu-Natal. “I have indicated to senior members of government that I am more than willing to assist. It is in our country’s interest to have stability and to protect the lives of innocent people and communities.

“I am currently engaging with senior members of government to help them better understand the issues. Why would senior members of government meet me and contact me to help them if I am supposedly a so-called instigator?” Dlomo asked. Furthermore, he blamed some media houses for running articles about him and using a picture of him in Zulu regalia as an attempt to fuel the perception of “ethnic mobilisation.” “I am shown in a photograph dressed in Zulu attire in an attempt to support this propaganda of ethnic mobilisation. I am continuously referred to as Zuma’s spy. The facts are that I served my country for more than two decades in the security services, and most recently as Ambassador to Japan. I do not serve any individual. I serve my country, and I continue to engage with senior members of government to serve my country today.

“I do not know of any twelve so-called instigators, and this is simply a smokescreen and a figment of the imagination of people such as Deputy Minister Zizi Kodwa.” Going for Kodwa’s throat, Dlomo said he must produce evidence that Dlomo is behind the violence or withdraw the remarks. “I challenge Mr Kodwa or any other person to bring proof of any instigators and any proof that I have been involved in any such instigation of unrest. Instead, by spewing your wild propaganda, you have placed my life and the life of my family at risk.