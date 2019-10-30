Cape Town - Axed deputy national director of public prosecutions advocate Nomgcobo Jiba was on Tuesday given a final opportunity to make written representation to a parliamentary process that will decide on whether or not to reinstate her and fellow advocate Lawrence Mrwebi to their positions.
MPs decided to grant her seven days after they received legal advice in separate meetings of the justice and correctional services committee as well a select committee on security and justice.
In April, President Cyril Ramaphosa decided to remove Jiba and Mrwebi from their positions as deputy national director of public prosecutions and special director of public prosecutions respectively.
This came after retired judge of the Constitutional Court Yvonne Mokgoro found the pair not fit to hold office.
When Parliament asked the pair to make representations, Jiba asked the court to set aside Ramaphosa’s decision, but the application was dismissed in a ruling released two weeks ago.