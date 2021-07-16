Ayanda Dlodlo denies SSA members involved in SA unrest, calls coup talk ’reckless’

State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo has denied that current intelligence members were involved in the orchestration of the civil unrest that has left parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal gutted. Dlodlo was part of an inter-ministerial team accompanying President Cyril Ramaphosa to KwaZulu-Natal to assess the trail of destruction left by the violence and looting.

During an interview in Merebank outside Durban, Dlodlo said that it was her view that the civil unrest had been planned. She said there was no evidence to suggest that currently serving members of the State Security Agency were part of orchestrating the unrest. “I reject with the contempt which it deserves any assertion that currently serving members of SSA are part of this.

“We have got men and women that work for this country to ensure that our citizens sleep at night knowing very well that we will be gathering information to hand over to law enforcement agencies and ensure that our people are protected. “Sometimes criminals will hijack legitimate issues that are being raised by people but, sometimes it is also the people who also instigate these issues that we see today,” Dlodlo said. She said it would be reckless to suggest that the orgy of violence and looting which has left some 117 people dead, was part of an attempted coup.