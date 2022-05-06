Babalo Madikizela in final push as Eastern Cape conference in full swing

Cape Town - Babalo Madikizela, who is contesting for the position of provincial chairperson in the Eastern Cape, says this weekend will mark the most important conference of the ANC in the province. Madikizela is contesting the position with former provincial chairperson Oscar Mabuyane.

More than 1 500 delegates are expected to descend on the International Convention Centre in East London on Friday as the conference gets under way. “Let’s remain focused. Let’s remain disciplined. This is the most important conference in the history of the ANC in this province. Therefore we must not lose focus. We must be disciplined,” Madikizela urged delegates backing him. The ANC is trying to get all provinces to hold their conferences in time for the policy conference in July.

Mabuyane has preached unity and renewal ahead of the conference. After the Eastern Cape, the ANC in Gauteng, the Free State, North West, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo have to hold their conferences. The NEC had said these conferences would have to happen by July.

The Eastern Cape conference was given the green light after treasurer-general Paul Mashatile held a meeting with provincial leaders to discuss outstanding issues at the request of co-ordinator Lulama Ngcukayitobi. It was agreed that the conference would have to go ahead. ANC provincial spokesperson Loyiso Magqashela also said this week all matters had been dealt with and they were ready to welcome delegates from different branches and regions on Friday.