‘Backstabber ActionSA trades stability for chaos,’ says DA on Tshwane’s coalition collapse

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has expressed condemnation of ActionSA's role in the ousting of Mayor Cilliers Brink, accusing them of betraying the Tshwane Multiparty Coalition. IOL reported that this comes after the African National Congress (ANC), ActionSA and other political parties on Thursday voted out Brink in a motion of no confidence due to poor service delivery and the mismanagement of public finances in the city.

DA Gauteng leader, Solly Msimanga did not mince his words, stating that ActionSA had traded stability for chaos by aligning themselves with the ANC, which the DA believes has no interest in good governance. Msimanga emphasised the destabilisation that the removal would bring, drawing parallels with the governance failures in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, where coalitions collapsed, leading to service delivery breakdowns. "A future of urban decay and service delivery failure lies ahead for the good citizens of Tshwane," said Msimanga.

The DA noted that under its leadership, Tshwane's government was functioning effectively, prioritising the needs of residents and working towards economic and societal advancement. According to Msimanga, the disruption of the coalition by ActionSA has broken the trust of citizens who believed in a unified effort to build a capital city that works for all. Msimanga further warned of the implications for governance in the city, including potential interference in tender processes.

Msimanga said the DA has vowed to closely monitor any attempts to reverse disciplinary actions against officials implicated in the controversial Rooiwal tender or efforts to appoint ANC and Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) aligned companies in the City’s contracts. “We will hold this broken executive to account,” Msimanga said. The DA is positioning itself as a robust opposition in Tshwane, promising to fulfil its oversight role and protect the residents from what it views as a "doomsday coalition" led by the ANC and supported by ActionSA, he said.