Bandile Masuku's axing commendable and appropriate, says IFP

Johannesburg – The IFP on Friday described the firing of fired health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku as “commendable and appropriate action” following a probe by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU). The party said the move signalled that the current administration was serious in its commitment to root out all forms of corruption and maladministration in Gauteng. The IFP wants all SIU reports to be made public in the interest of public transparency and urged Masuku’s temporary replacement, Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo, to ensure that the department’s funding is used lawfully and sparingly to fulfil its intended purpose. Gauteng Premier David Makhura fired Masuku over widespread personal protective equipment (PPE) corruption. Makhura announced that he had “discharged” Masuku from his duties following a preliminary report by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU). Makhura said he wanted the facts on whether Masuku was involved in acts of corruption or collusion as there was a grave concern on the matter of clean governance, a pillar of what the provincial government has been trying to do.

”I have decided as the premier of the province to discharge Masuku from his responsibilities as the Guateng MEC for health.

’’I have taken into cognisance the contribution that Masuku played in improving the department of health since his appointment and the leadership he provided during Covid-19, which is something undisputable, but there are issues before me,” the premier said.

The SIU has found that Masuku failed to execute his functions in compliance with the Constitution and the Public Finance Management Act.

However, Makhura will not appoint a replacement until the SIU has finalised its investigation into PPE corruption and Mamabolo will continue acting in Masuku’s position in July.

”Action has to be taken based on evidence or investigations and there must be consequences,” the premier said.

Makhura continued: “Several officials have been suspended or resigned because they clearly did things that are wrong for which they will be forced to answer.

’’Others, it’s because they didn’t take enough action, that’s what the investigation will be saying. Those with authority could have done more and they didn’t. Others, it’s because they did things that are clearly wrong.

”We want the money lost to PPE corruption back,” he said.

Makhura said he had been keenly awaiting the SIU’s report on whether Masuku was involved in any acts of corruption or collusion in the PPE scandal that linked President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Khusela Diko, and her husband, Eastern Cape-based Bhaca chief Madzikane Diko.

