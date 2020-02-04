Advocate Barry Roux. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Prominent advocate Barry Roux will defend former president Jacob Zuma’s co-defendant, French arms manufacturer Thales, in the fraud and corruption case being heard in the Pietermaritzburg High Court, replacing advocate Anton Katz. Roux became a household name when he defended Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius who was eventually sentenced for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

However, organisers of the 'Hands-Off Zuma' campaign” have told Zuma’s supporters to stay away from the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday where his corruption, money laundering and racketeering Arms Deal trial was set to get under way.

Sources close to Zuma, including his nephew Inkosi Simphiwe Zuma, the JG Zuma Foundation, and his supporters, the Radical ­Economic Transformation (RET) Champions, have all confirmed that as Zuma would not be in court, they too would not be showing up for the proceedings.

Although those close to Zuma have been mum on the location where he is said to be receiving treatment, media reports suggest that Zuma has gone to Cuba for treatment.