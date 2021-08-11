Basic education committee slams rape of Grade 1 learner

Cape Town - The portfolio committee on basic education has slammed the rape of a Grade 1 learner allegedly by a general worker at a school in Soshanguve. Chairperson Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba said the incident was unacceptable.

The girl was reportedly on her way to the toilet when she was followed on Monday, August 2. The crime was reported to the SAPS the following day. A medical report confirmed that the learner had been sexually assaulted. Mbinqo-Gigaba said the incident went against everything that was expected of a school community as learners should be safe and feel safe while attending school.

“No learner should fear going to school for whatever reason. The fact that the allegations are against a general worker also speaks to checking into the backgrounds of all staff that are employed to work at our schools, before appointment.” She said that in commemoration of Women’s Month, gender-based violence remained a grave concern in the country: “I am disturbed. I am angry. We cannot allow our young girls to go through this in schools. I appeal to the authorities to ensure a thorough and speedy investigation to ensure justice for our young learner. It will not change what happened to her, but it should act as a deterrent for perpetrators of such heinous acts.”