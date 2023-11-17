Basic Education Department denies claims of leaked matric exam papers

The Department of Basic Education has cautioned the public against the fake social media posts suggesting that some of the matric exam papers have been leaked. The fake posts made the rounds on social media, stirring up controversy, with some users saying that this was true. However, the department dismissed the claims.

“The posts are fake, misleading, and seek to cause unnecessary confusion and panic. The examinations are proceeding well without any major incidents reported,” said the department. “The department wishes to reassure the National Senior Certificate (NSC) candidates, their parents and guardians, and members of the public that there have been no examination paper leaks nor an announcement about any rewrite of any papers whatsoever,” it said. It said Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has not made any announcement about any leaks.

The department said that since the start of the exams three weeks ago, no major irregularities had occurred at the schools. It said this was a clear indication that measures that were put in place to secure the exams were working well. The department said that to date, 136 out of 231 question papers have been written by the Class of 2023.