Basic Income Grant report demonstrates a deliberate tendency to appeal to liberal capitalists says Saftu

Johannesburg - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) says it welcomes the report produced by the Expert Panel (Panel) to explore the “appropriateness and feasibility” of introducing the basic income grant (BIG). The panel was established as part of an International Labour Organisation (ILO) initiative together with the Department of Social Development to examine the salience and feasibility of a basic income grant option for South Africa.

“A basic income grant or BIG is generally understood as a universal benefit provided to everyone (as indicated above, this would involve some specified group of residents), including children and all adults. It was recommended by the Taylor Commission in 2002 (Taylor Committee, 2002), but although various financing studies were conducted (BIG Financing Reference Group, 2004; Meth, 2008; Roux, 2002) it was not implemented. Instead, the system of categorical grants was significantly expanded focusing on income support for families with children,” the report read. Saftu meanwhile said the report’s recommendations move from a premise that “realities of the South African economy condemn a substantial number of working-age adults and their households to socially harmful levels of income-poverty”, and it is from this premise that the panel sees the “appropriateness” of BIG. “Their choice of words throughout the report demonstrates a deliberate tendency to appeal to liberal capitalists and the political establishment, and terminology has been utilised in the manner that lays no blame at the capitalist economic model. Perhaps, this is because those writing the report are pro-capitalist, or because they were sanctioned by the pro-capitalist government and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) which they ultimately wanted to please,” said Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said.

Vavi added that the overarching positive from the report was that the panel recognises the appropriateness and the feasibility of the BIG however, the panellists fall short of being aggressively decisive in putting a case for BIG, and constantly use apologetic language. He said on implementation and financing they recommended that “the framework be phased in over time rather than implemented immediately”. The phase-in of this implementation will start at the institutionalisation of the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant (SRDG), because, according to the panel, it appears to be “economically and fiscally feasible”.

Vavi said having established such a foundation, the panel recommended that SRD grants “should continue at the current value” into the 2022/23 financial year and be adjusted annually. He said this means the SRD Grant will continue to be provided at the value of R350 per month. “Saftu rejects that the government continue with the R350 into the 2022/2023 financial year. As per our long-standing demand, Saftu demands R1 500 to be introduced in the 2022/2023 financial year,” Vavi said.